Obituary for Marcia R. Eland

Marcia Renee Eland, a long-time Chanhassen resident, passed away on August 2 at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones and family.
Known for her incredible gift of making all she encountered feel loved, special, and supported, Marcia was a storyteller at heart and loved to entertain those around with her epic tales of her adventures and amusing wit. She was deeply involved in local politics; running three times for public office and acting as President for the League of Womens Voters Carver County Chapter. She also mastered the art of belly dance and became a yoga instructor to support women in need. Marcia loved going to the theater (especially the Chan Dinner Theater), embarking on new travels, and spending time along the Superior Shores.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Wilken; children, Alisa (Matt), Ashley (Zach), Kris (Clint), Melanie (Dan), and Brad (Katie); and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in October. Please reach out to Marcias family for more details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Marcia's tribute tree at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, one of her most beloved places in the world. Please reach out to her daughter, Alisa Eland-Smithburg at aelandsmithburg@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute.