Obituary for Margaret A. Galler

Margaret Alice Galler, age 85, of Chanhassen, passed away on April 21, 2022 following a brave battle with cancer.
She was born in Langdon, ND on November 17, 1936. She moved to Minneapolis to pursue a career in nursing and married Bernard Galler in 1960. They were married for 53 years and together they raised four kids (Greg, Kathy, Joe and Colleen) in Eden Prairie. She always had a smile for everyone she met and enjoyed gardening, taking walks with her dog and spending time with friends and family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Bear and Margaret Burke Bear; her husband, Bernard; brother, Mark Bear; sister, Maureen Harmon and sister, Kathleen Angulo.
Margaret is survived by her; children, Gregory (Betty Lou), Kathleen, M. Joseph and Colleen Thomson (Aaron); eight grandchildren.
Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29 at Washburn-McReavy, 7625 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie with visitation one hour prior. Interment 3 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Calvary Cemetery, Madison Lake, MN. Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400.