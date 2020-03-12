Obituary for Margaret A. Rein

Margaret A. “Maggie” Rein, age 82, of Mpls., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Preceded in death by twin brother, Francis; and brother, Paul.
Survived by soulmate, Alicia Damara; siblings, Mary, Thomas (Marilyn), Anna (David) Otto, Nancy Parkos, Charles (Patricia), Stephen, Kathleen, Patrick (Judy) and Theresa (Michael) Bloom; many nieces and nephews.
A former SSND, Maggie was a volunteer chaplain with the St. Paul Police Department. She also worked at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church and Bradshaw Funeral Homes.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at THE PARISH OF SAINTS JOACHIM AND ANNE – CHURCH OF ST. MARK, 350 South Atwood Street, Shakopee, with visitation 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services 612-724-3621