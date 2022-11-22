Obituary for Margaret A. Stone

Margaret Anne (Norum) Stone, age 91, of Chaska died peacefully on November 15, 2022.
She was born in Hallock, MN on December 20, 1930 to Clara (Kolden) and Anton Norum. She moved to Minneapolis in 1948 to attend Lutheran Deaconess Nurses Training, from which she graduated in 1951. She met and married Byron Stone. They had two sons and moved to Richfield to raise their family. Upon retirement from a long career in nursing, she and Byron moved to Florida. In retirement, she was active in her church and volunteered her time with several organizations. She returned to Minnesota in 2018 to be closer to family. She centered her life around her faith and her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Byron Stone, her parents, and her five siblings.
She is survived by her son, Jon Stone and wife Jenny of Carver; grandson, William Stone of San Francisco, and granddaughter Isabel Stone of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by son, Bruce Stone and family of Charlotte, NC. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Her’s was a life well lived.
Private interment at Fort Snelling.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.