Obituary for Margaret Antony

Margaret “Marge” (nee Matyas, Palmstein) Antony, age 95, of Prior Lake, entered eternal peace with her family at her side, on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., all at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Pall bearers will be Michael Haverley, Mitch Haverley, Jake Palmstein, Jared Palmstein, Jim Wolf, Joe Wolf, Garret Palmstein and Jake Strand. Out of respect for the living, masks and social distancing are required. A private family burial will be held later, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Marge’s memory by the family.
Born Margaret Mary, in New Prague to Edward and Martha (Kucera) Matyas on September 24, 1925. She graduated from New Prague High School and furthered her education at the Minneapolis School of Business.
On September 27, 1947, Marge married Ernest Palmstein, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, in New Prague. They were blessed with four children, Ernie, Mary, Alan, and Perry. Marge experienced the loss of Ernie in 1962. On June 18, 1965, at St. Peters Catholic Church, in Richfield, she married Edwin Antony and welcomed his daughter, Sue. Together, they had another daughter, Nan, and became a truly yours, mine and ours family! Edwin passed away on April 28, 2005.
While caring for four children as a single mother and then raising six children in a blended family, Marge relied on inner strength and her faith to see her through widowhood, at age 36. Her guiding principles were trusting in God and always practicing acceptance, forgiveness, and love.
Forever loved, Marge will be eternally missed by children, Ernie (Katie) Palmsten, Mary (Jeff) Unger, Alan Palmstein, Sue (Jim) Wolf, Perry (Tami) Palmstein, Nan (fiancé Matt Prok) Antony; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many other loving relatives and friends. Welcoming her home are husbands, Ernest and Edwin; parents, Edward and Martha and sister, Dorothy (Ray) Schoenecker.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly served and cared for the Palmstein-Antony family.