Obituary for Margaret E. Heinz

Margaret Ellen Heinz, age 84, of Shakopee, entered eternal peace on Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2019, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Monday, December 30, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Mary of the Purification (The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne) 15830 Marystown Road, Shakopee. Father Erik Lundgren will preside. Margaret will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s of Marystown Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred and will be distributed in Margaret’s memory by the family.
Margaret was born on March 24, 1935, in Henderson, to Francis and Margaret (Traxler) Skelly. She married John Edward Heinz, on October 26, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Henderson. They were blessed with three sons, David, Tony and Mike.
Living a simple life, Margaret liked gardening, the Minnesota Twins and volunteering at St. Francis Regional Medical Center. After the passing of John, on January 1, 1985, she had several occasions to travel extensively throughout Europe and even enjoyed an Alaska cruise. Margaret’s greatest passion was being surrounded by family. She took a strong interest in all of the grandchildren lives.
Margaret had a great sense of humor. She was full of life and often spoke, “You can make plans and God laughs!” Meaning you can plan all you want, but don’t be surprised when things go a different direction, for God has control over your life.
Forever loved and missed by sons, David (Lori) Heinz, Tony Heinz, Mike (Karina) Heinz; grandchildren, Nathan (Kayla) Heinz, Jessica (Mike) Hartmann, Katherine Heinz, John Michael Heinz; great-grandchildren, Ellie Hartmann, Austin Heinz; sister, Mary Bruneau; other relatives and friends.
There to welcome Margaret in eternal peace is her husband, John; infant son, Nicholas Heinz; parents, Francis and Margaret Skelly; brothers, Jerry (Lela) Skelly, John (Meg) Skelly and brother-in-law, Harry Bruneau.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Heinz family.