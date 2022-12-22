Obituary for Margaret H. Ehr

Margaret Helen (Kerber) Ehr, age 86, of Hastings, formerly Savage and Burnsville, entered eternal life on December 19, 2022, at her long-term care home in Hastings, surrounded by her family.
Marge was born on November 23, 1936, in Minneapolis, to Joseph and Mary (Klein) Kerber. She was raised on her family farm in Chanhassen along with her eight siblings, including her twin sister, Marie. Their family farm was on Lake Ann, which is named after her grandmother, Ann Kerber.
Marge met and married Robert Leo Ehr at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Chanhassen on June 27, 1959. Marge became a Licensed Practical Nurse through the School of Agriculture at the University of Minnesota prior to having children. She worked as a hospital nurse in New Prague, MN, Santa Monica, CA, and Milwaukee, WI. After raising her family, she attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in 1989. She specialized in clothing design and owned her own business.
Marge was a faithful Catholic woman and was a member of St. John the Baptist parish for more than 60 years. She was a Third Order Franciscan member, as was her mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. They were married for 55 years at the time of his death in 2014. She was also preceded by her parents, many siblings, and nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Jo (Mike) Hajicek, Jane (Craig) Zuelke, LeAnn (John) Nowicki; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her twin sister, Marie and husband, Jim Travers; her sister-in-law, Dar Kerber, and many nieces and nephews. Marge is also survived by her special friend, Gordon Welter.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 Third Ave., E., Shakopee.Visitation also Friday, December 30, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St., Savage, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Margaret will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with her husband in the Spring.
