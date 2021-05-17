Obituary for Margaret J. Larson

Margaret Jane Larson, age 88, of Carver, died April 29, 2021.
Margaret Larson, daughter of John B. and Agnes (Wolfe) Rubbelke, loving wife of Floyd B. Larson, passed away on April 29 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with heart disease.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents; step-mother, Regina; siblings Robert, Jerome, Richard, Marie and Michael.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey and Scott and two daughters, Charlotte (Jents) and Lynn (Vilendrer). She is also survived by siblings John Rubbelke and Connie (Mashuga); seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, all living in the Twin Cities area, and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews.
Margaret always held her faith close to her heart, and participated in Sunday school classes and numerous church activities. For many years, Margaret embraced being a “stay at home mom,” but once the kids were raised, she went on to work at Deli Express, Sears, and Target. Long before it was popular, she enjoyed biking, hiking, crafting and oil painting. Her favorite places were Minnesota in the Fall, the lake shore, and California, where in 1953 she met her husband Floyd, the love of her life, who also happened to be from the Twin Cities area. Eventually, they settled for many years in Eden Prairie, where Floyd taught at the public schools for 23 years.
Margaret loved spending time with her husband, her soul mate, up to the time of his recent passing, and she set a wonderful example of how to be a loving and giving mother and grand-mother to all. She will be wholeheartedly missed by her family and friends.
Private family services were held on May 13 at Pax Christi, Eden Prairie. Margaret’s remains were interred, next to her husband’s, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following the parish service,