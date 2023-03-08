Obituary for Margaret J. Waterhouse

Margaret J. Waterhouse, age 94, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Carver Ridge Senior Living in Carver.
Margaret Jeanne (Waterhouse) Cook was born January 17,1929 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Richard Cook and Marguerite Cody.
Margaret grew up in Detroit and Ferndale, MI with her three siblings and five step-siblings. At the age of 26, Margaret married Harlan Waterhouse from Dearborn, MI. They had three children, Jennifer, Gloria, and Scott, making their home in Livonia, MI. During this time, Margaret went back to school to earn her Masters degree at Eastern Michigan University. A change in Harlans employment led them to move to Chaska in 1971. They divorced shortly thereafter. This led Margaret to go back to school again to earn her Specialist degree in Education from Mankato State University. She worked her way up from substitute teaching, to full-time teacher, to elementary principal and ultimately retiring as a Superintendent of three combined school districts in Minnesota.
Margaret was smart, funny, spunky and outspoken. She was a self-described trail blazer, rebel and whistle blower for womens rights in the workplace and their personal lives. She was an avid reader of American history, politics and ancient civilizations. Margaret was also a skillful knitter, knitting since she was a little girl. At family gatherings or holidays there was always a bag of her knitted pieces for everyone to choose from. One Christmas, she made a hat for a grandson but her measurements were off and there is a photo of two grandson's heads in one hat! We still laugh about that! She was very talented and made hand sewn clothing, blankets and even Christmas ornaments.
Margaret was all about her family and even though she hated the cold, refused to move to a warmer climate as most of her family was in Minnesota. She did spend many winters in Texas with her favorite son, Scott! She loved her little Chihuahua, KiKi, who she had up until a few years ago, and was so proud of her home in Waconia. Margaret was always content with what she had and never wanted for more. We will miss her dearly.
Margaret was proceeded in death by ex-husband, Harlan Waterhouse; parents, Richard and Marguerite Cook; siblings, Richard Cook, William Lewis, Teddy Wheeler, Yvonne Bezy.
Margaret is survived by her loving family: children, Jennifer Lano (Roger), Gloria Young (Bill Livingston), Scott Waterhouse; grandchildren, Micah Young (Ashley Ford), Juston Lano (Laura), Colby Young (Becky Lund), Evan Lano (Emily); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jace and Brantley Lano, Jaxson and Kinsley Lano; siblings Charlotte Nagy, William Cook, Sharon Olshansky, Treva Milburn; many loved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Margaret did not like funerals (who does?) and therefore did not request one.
Margaret's family wishes to thank St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee and Carver Ridge Senior Living in Carver, MN for all their wonderful care and support.
Her family directs any desired memorials to be given to the Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com