Obituary for Margaret Lacek

Margaret Lacek, age 79, of Faribault, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, September 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, Faribault.
Margaret, the daughter of Joseph and Teckla (Fietek) Kubiszewski, was born in Granite Falls. She married Donald Lacek on September 23, 1958 in Wilno. She was formerly employed by Oak Ridge Conference Center, Chaska, and Schuler Shoes in Golden Valley. Margaret enjoyed flowers, watching hummingbirds and playing pull-tabs.
She is survived by her husband, Donald of 62 years; children, Kim (and Margaret), Karen (and Bryan), Kathryn, Ken (and JoAnn); grandchildren, Marlana (and Jimmy), Raelene, Erin, Melissa, Megan, Garrett, Kyle and Willie (and Candice); great grandson, Brantley; and one brother, Walter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul, Albin, Leonard; and one sister, Cecilia.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to Brighton Hospice Services, Alzheimers Association or donors choice.
