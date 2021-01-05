Obituary for Margaret S. Lallak

Margaret Sue Lallak, age 66, of Chaska, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Margaret was born on April 6, 1954 in Shakopee, the daughter of George and Marcella (Allen) Lallak. She was currently working for Aryzta in Chaska and really enjoyed her work. Margaret liked to fish and listen to old time music. She would love to listen when her brothers would get together and play music. Family was important to Margaret and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her siblings, George (Marlene) of Garner, IA, Mark (Sandi) of Mesa, AZ, Mary Ann (Brad) Swier of Sioux Falls, SD, Richard of Jordan, Jim (Melinda) of Shakopee; sister-in-law, Carol Lallak; daughter, Jennifer Lystad; many niece and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Marcella; brothers, John and Charles; sister-in-law, Joyce.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private family interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
