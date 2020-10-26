Obituary for Marge Kochlin

Marge Kochlin, age 89, a lifelong resident of Jordan, MN, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held October 28, at 12 p.m., with a time of gathering starting at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Masks are required. Guests can join the mass by visiting the church’s website and clicking on the live stream tab. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Nick and Christine (Wick) VonBank announced the birth of Marjorie Mae on August 5, 1931. She was the middle child of five, born and raised in Jordan. Marge attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Jordan High School in 1950.
Marge spent the next 50 years in the banking business. She became a vital employee of Northwestern State Bank, now known as Frandsen Bank. Even after retiring, Marge remained close to many of her colleagues.
Marge met and married Curt Kochlin on January 28, 1956, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They were blessed with six children, and enjoyed traveling in the motorhome, across the United States and Canada. In the later years, Marge and Curt enjoyed traveling and spent 17 years as snowbirds in Tucson, AZ.
Marge was active in all aspects of her children’s lives and her front door was always open welcoming those who entered. She made sure everyone was well fed and offered either a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or a cold beer along with great conversation and laughter. Marge loved entertaining and decorating her home, especially at Christmas. Her grandchildren were her pride and glory. She loved each one unconditionally and they went to her for any life questions, especially as the grandchildren were growing up. When they spent time with Grandma, she would let them bend the rules a bit and defend it by saying its fine when “Marge is in Charge.”
Marge was a devoted, wife, mother, and grandma. Her family and strong faith remained essential in her life. Marge will be forever loved and missed by children, Steve (Cathy Moriarty) Kochlin, Kathy (special friend, Tom Redman) Skinner, Scott (Kelly) Kochlin, Deb (Lee) Kes, Julie (Jay) Garten; grandchildren, Dave (Sarah) Moriarty, Ashelyn Moriarty, Eric (fiancé Jena Pace) Skinner, Cody Skinner, Nick (Tami) Kochlin, Nate Kochlin, Zach Kes, Jenna Kes , Madi Kes, Tara ( fiancé Trever Precht) Garten, Russ Garten; great grandchildren, Mason Moriarty, Owen Kochlin; siblings, Clete VonBank, Jack VonBank, Sr. Sue VonBank, SSND; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Marge home is her husband, Curt; son, Ricky; sister, Mary (Russ) Wood; sisters-in-law, Shirley VonBank and Jeannie VonBank and parents Nick and Christine VonBank.
