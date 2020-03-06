Obituary for Marge M. LeMay

Marge M. LeMay, age 98 of Shakopee entered eternal life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Marge was born on September 12, 1921 in Shakopee, the daughter of Hubert and Catherine (LaTour) Pass. She married Louis LeMay on June 27, 1942 in Buffalo, New York. Marge worked as a waitress for Gelhay Café and at the Christenson Corner Grocery Store. She also spent 3 years doing airplane maintenance for Northwest Airlines during WWII, and then worked in the rubber industry and Gloria-Jeans Coffee Shop.
Marge loved to dance, especially the polka. She enjoyed dancing with her husband and teaching her children to polka in the kitchen. She was always up for a trip to the casino, testing her luck on the one arm bandits. Marge never lost, or at least never admitted to it! She was a woman of great faith and was involved with the Council of Catholic Women at St. Mark’s Church. She was also a member of the Shakopee VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Marge is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Louis; grandson, Treven; parents, Hubert and Catherine; 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (James) Ganley, Joann (Vaughn) Snow, Robert (Deborah) LeMay, William (Deborah) LeMay, Mary Ann LeMay, LuAnn (Scott) Smith; grandchildren, Rebecca (Tyson), Yvette (Franz), Jeremy (Erika), Mindy (Rick), Chad (Tyesha), Shannon (David), Christopher (Jessica), Allison (Andy), Andrew (Mary), Liam (Vicky), Tanner (Brooke); 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in the Parish Center at the Parish of St. Joachim and Anne Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com