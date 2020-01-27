Obituary for Margo G. Steffel

The illustrious Margo Gene Rosenwinkel Steffel, age 66, of Chaska, entered eternal life on January 22, 2020. She died unexpectedly in her home, likely from heart complications.
Her wake will take place at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska on Tuesday, January 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street in Chaska, on Wednesday, January 29, 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, and lunch to follow. A celebration of life will take place at Cy’s on Wednesday afternoon. All are welcome.
Margo was born May 2, 1953 in Fairmont, MN, to Eugene and Darlene Rosenwinkel (Carlson). She was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Fairmont and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Chaska). Early on, it was clear her passion was theater. She starred in “Guys and Dolls” at Chaska High School (where she graduated), majored in theater at Southwest Minnesota State University, and went on to act in numerous community theater programs, dinner shows, and even independent film. She was committed to establishing and supporting an arts presence in Chaska. Renowned roles included the Tin Man and Miss Hannagan. Margo had immense respect and pride for her siblings, cousins and the Rosenwinkel name in Chaska.
She’d return home to raise her own family in Chaska, marrying Joe Steffel at St. John’s and giving life to two daughters, Emily and Anna. For thirty years, she was a dedicated clerk and civil servant for the City of Chaska, Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Chaska Fire Department. In addition to working full-time, she was a full-time solo mom and house manager. She tracked Girl Scout cookie sales, broke nasty fevers with cool washcloths, juggled years of sporting events, produced legendary birthday parties, clapped with bravado at even the most mediocre piano recitals and hit every registration deadline for community swim lessons. She was a talented vocalist, storyteller, chef, gardener, cribbage/cards player, and crossword whiz. She never met a curse word she couldn’t handle. She hated tornadoes. She appreciated the littlest and most tender details of God’s creation, specifically cats, birds, fish, baby feet and peonies. She was a beloved neighbor and deeply loved the Chaska community. She taught her daughters to make eye contact and say hello, please and thank you to all the people who worked hard to earn an honest living at local businesses. She’d run for mayor in 2018 to prove that civic engagement is important when you love your home and its residents just that much.
As a Grandma, she expressed an entirely new depth of love, patience, and humor. She wanted to hear about every loose tooth, attended all the Christmas pageants, and was a pro-level candy smuggler. She read bedtime stories with all the right voices. She put the magic into every family ritual and holiday. And she reminded her grandchildren, always, that they were loved by God. She took much joy in welcoming them into the sacred practices of her faith. She had spirit and guts and dreams and so many jokes. Her purse was never without a Kleenex for you, her fridge always had a beer for you, and her clock always had an extra hour for you if you needed to talk. Many, many people stopped by her kitchen table to take a break. Her vivacious laugh was renowned. It definitely didn’t feel like the timing was right on earth, but everyone who loves her agrees: heaven was ecstatic the very moment she arrived. God delighted in her, and so did we.
She’s fishing in heaven with her father, Eugene now. On earth, she left behind too many friends to list, but she loved each of you.
Margo is survived by her loving daughters, Emily (Matt) Barbero of Robbinsdale, Anna (Josh) Streich of Delano; grandchildren, Andelyn and Vayda Streich, Ziggy Barbero; mother, Darlene Rosenwinkel of Chaska; siblings, Chanda (Tom) Brown of Waconia, Jeff (Twyla) Rosenwinkel of Chaska; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.