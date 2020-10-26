Obituary for Marguerite A. Mickus

Marguerite “Peg” A. Mickus, age 98, of Vinton, IA, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Peg was born on December 29, 1921 to Matthew and Edith (Skinner) Murphy in Forest City, IA. She married Florian J. Mickus on July 16, 1946 in Minneapolis. Peg enjoyed bowling, women’s softball, dancing, playing cards, any activity outdoors, even yardwork, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Peg is survived by two children: Gregg Mickus and Linda Rozina both of Vinton, IA; a brother, James Anderson of West Virginia; eight grandchildren: Brian (Janie) Eggers of Dubuque, IA, Tony (Kristi) Eggers of Sherrill, IA, Kevin Eggers of Hazel Green, WI, Natane (James) Primmer of Center Point, IA, David (Rachel) Rozina II of Mayfield, PA, Matthew (Michelle) Rozina of Tunkhannock, PA, Jeremy (Jessica) Rozina of Elmhurst, PA and Shannon Rozina of Nanticoke, PA; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Florian (November 12, 1982), a daughter, JoAnn Eggers (April 5, 2020), two sons-in-law: Cletus Eggers and David Rozina I; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Mickus; three brothers, three sisters and two great grandchildren: Carmen and Jordon.
In lieu of plants and flowers a Marguerite “Peg” A. Mickus Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o Marguerite Mickus Family; BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfunealhome.com