Obituary for Maria Thill

Maria Thill, age 90, of Jordan, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Oak Terrace Senior Living.
Maria’s life was a beautiful testimony to her Catholic faith and her devotion to family, friends, and volunteering. She was born in Rowe, New Mexico and grew up in both Rowe and Denver. Maria entered the Army after high school and served at SHAPE headquarters in Paris, first as an assistant for Samuel Goldwyn, Jr. and then as a cryptologist. Maria met her husband Les through the military, and they fell in love while stationed in Paris. They were married in Rowe and lived in Minneapolis, then Hopkins and finally on their farm outside of Jordan. They were married for 64 years.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Kyle Thill, daughter, Kathleen Maria Thill, her parents, Roman and Ruby Garcia, sister and brother-in-law, Celeste and Henry Garduño and brother, Preciliano Joseph Martín.
Surviving Maria are her children: Kyle (Kathy) of Jordan, Teresa of Jordan, Loretta (Greg) Dittrich of Woodbury, Joe (Tanya Velishek) of Jordan, and Margaret (David) Nelson of Stewartville: grandchildren; Matthew Thill, Andrew Thill, Justin (Mandy) Harrison, Trinity Liebenow, Sarah (Joe) Jannette, Nicholas (Margaret) LaFleur, Mariana (Wade) Swoboda, Joshua (Allison) Thill, Mallory Thill, and Katie Nelson: step-grandchildren; Andrew Dittrich, Emilio Velishek and Ariana Velishek: great-grandchildren; Joseph Jannette, Grace Jannette, Brody Harrison, Teagan Harrison, Jackson Thill, Phoenix Liebenow, Aspen Brucker, Everly Leslie Thill, soon-to-be born baby girl Swoboda: step-great-granddaughters; Kaitlin Bauer-Jannette, Anna Bauer-Jannette, step-great-grandson: Elijah Hagen: sister and brother-in-law Amelia and Tony Lucero: brother, Ronald Martín; sister-in-law, Donna Martín: brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Glen and Barb Thill; sister-in-law, Bonnie Thill. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (104 First Street West) in Jordan. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (215 Broadway St. N., Jordan). And one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Jordan. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John’s Building Fund.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
Jordan (952) 492-2818