Obituary for Marian E. Sindelar

Marian Edna Sindelar, age 87, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Emerald Crest Memory Care, in Shakopee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church 5634 Luther Road SE, Prior Lake. Pastor Greg DeMuth will preside. Pall bearers will be Matthew Sindelar, Micah Sindelar, David Oldenburg, and Mark Oldenburg. Marian will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Marian was born on January 26, 1934 in St. Paul to parents, Emil and Lillian (Ebel) Oldenburg. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1951 and became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) in 1953. Most of Marians professional career was spent as a Medical Record Director at the Bloomington Nursing Home, where she worked for 22 years.
Marian married Sheldon Stanley Sindelar on February 11, 1956, at Mount Olivet Church in Minneapolis. They raised their two sons, Scott and Jeffrey, in Richfield before building their home on Prior Lake in 1990. Marian and Shel were also active members of Berea Lutheran Church in Richfield and St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Prior Lake, and Marian served on various church boards and committees, including the Good Samaritan Board in St. Paul for four years.
Marian was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who also loved to read, travel, cook, and spend time with family and her and Sheldons large group of friends. She and Shel made several trips to Europe, and Asia, one visit to South Africa, and traveled to numerous places in the United States. They almost never missed going to the local town festivals and activities in and around Prior Lake.
Forever missed and loved by husband, Sheldon Shel Sindelar; sons, Scott (Jo) Sindelar, Jeffrey (Kris) Sindelar; grandchildren Matthew (Serri Graslie) Sindelar, Micah (Sabina Vadnais) Sindelar; brother, Delbert Oldenburg; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Marian home in heaven are parents and sisters, Lorraine (Lorenz) Snell and Eunice (Fred) Washa, and sister-in-law, Sue Oldenburg.
