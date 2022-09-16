Obituary for Marian San

Marian San, age 98, resident of Belle Plaine Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, and formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life on September 8, 2022.
Marian was born Elizabeth Marian Blom on August 25, 1924 in Esterville, IA, to Benard and Barbara (Fank) Blom. Her Dad called her Marian and it continued throughout her life. The family moved from Esterville to Lake Belt Township near Ceylon, MN, where she attended school. The family later moved to Cedar Township in the Trimont, MN area.
Marian married her beloved husband, Vernon San, on September 21, 1955. Together they raised six children. They lived in Trimont for many years until moving to Shakopee where they made their permanent home. Marian worked various part-time jobs, her most memorable job was as a nursing assistant at Valley View Nursing Home in Jordan. She loved caring for people. Marian was also a member of the Shakopee VFW women's auxiliary.
Marian loved her flower and vegetable gardens, canning many jars of fruits and vegetables for the winter. She loved to cook, bake, sew, watch her "stories'' on TV, and take occasional trips to the casino. Marian and Vernon loved to visit family, friends, and entertain large family gatherings. On Saturday nights, Marian and Vernon loved to go dancing. Upon retirement they wintered in Apache Junction, AZ and spent the summers in Waterville, MN.
Marian is survived by her children, Rosella (Vern) Mix of Jackson, MN, Douglas Johnson of Trimont, MN, Barbara (Dale) Tordsen of Mound, Mary Kay (Paul) Kes of New Prague, Rebecca (Charles) Novakovich of Shakopee, Patricia (Brent) Dunn of Farmington; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Marian is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Vernon San on November 15, 2014; granddaughter, Kristene (Johnson) Heyer, great-grandson, David Mix; parents, Benard and Barbara (Fank) Blom; infant son, Roger Johnson and nine siblings; Floyd Blom, John Blom, Carolyn Goemann, Raymond Blom, Helen Petersen, Bennie Blom, Rosella Nielsen, Robert Blom and August Blom.
The family wishes to thank Belle Plaine Lutheran Home for years of wonderful care.
Visitation Monday, September 19, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.