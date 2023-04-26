Obituary for Marie A. Modeen

Marie A. Modeen, age 57, of Chaska, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Shakopee.
Marie was born on September 27, 1965, in Shakopee, the daughter of John and Joan (Meyer) Rosentreter. Her husband is Tim Modeen.
Marie enjoyed flowers, Christmas, tattoos, the ocean and cruises, and especially Florida and Disney. She loved all her nieces and nephews, and spending time with her family and her dogs and cats.
Marie is survived by her husband, Tim; mother, Joan Rosentreter; siblings, Teri Rosentreter, Bart (Liz) Rosentreter, Cindy Wruck (partner, Brad Einess), Tony (Joanne) Rosentreter, Chris (Kristin) Rostentreter, and Mark (Marsha) Rosentreter; aunt, Shirley Meyer-Young; sister-in-law, Cindy (Mike) Schoenbauer; brother-in-law, Tom Modeen; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, John Rosentreter.
Private Family Services will be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Livestream of the service can be viewed on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at a later date.
