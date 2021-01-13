Obituary for Marie B. Robling

Marie Barbara Robling, age 60, of Jordan, died of complications from pancreatic cancer while surrounded by family on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the home of Tony and Claire Robling of Jordan where she was receiving hospice care.
Marie was born Sept. 13, 1960 in Shakopee, the fourth of 12 children born to Wilbert and Jeanette (Geis) Robling. She was currently working at Chiropractic Specialists in Jordan as a massage therapist and truly enjoyed caring for her many clients.
Marie attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jordan and graduated in 1979 from Jordan High School. She attended Normandale Community College for mechanical drafting and worked at both Continental Machines and MTS. She later provided in-home daycare and managed the Cup of Knowledge, a downtown Jordan coffee shop and bookstore that also operated the GOALS tutoring program. She received many specialized certifications in alternative medicine as she strived to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle. She was also a long-time Yoga instructor in Jordan.
Marie was a vivacious, compassionate, and creative woman who enjoyed nature and helping people. She appreciated Native American culture, especially powwows, healing circles, and drumming. She also enjoyed travel, foraging for herbs and mushrooms, camping, hiking, fishing, getaways with her sisters, playing cards, volleyball, and softball. In recent years, she cherished spending time with her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Michael; sister, Catherine Putka; sister-in-law, Nancy Robling; and nephew, Josh Putka.
She is survived by her son, Dominic Robling of Jordan, and granddaughter Ryder; brothers, Tony (Claire), Tom, Ben, Paul (Janet) and Ken (Amy) Robling; sisters, Susan (Lee) Dvorak, Laurie Robling, Patty (Carl) Craane, and Margaret (David) Lenzmeier; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service is being planned. Memorials are preferred to Marie’s Fund at Hometown Bank in Jordan.