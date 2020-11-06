Obituary for Marie Ellsworth

Marie Ellsworth, age 98, of Prior Lake, passed October 28, 2020, at Zumbrota Care Center.
A private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
On June 26, 1922, in South St. Paul, Marie was born to Edward and Margaret (Abel) Giguere. Growing up in South St. Paul, she enjoyed attending school, playing softball, and helping the area farmers harvest crops. The family spent summers at the cabin on Prior Lake enjoying lake life. Marie graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1941.
Marie married Howard I. Ellsworth, on June 16, 1945, in South St. Paul. They too settled in South St. Paul and were blessed with seven children. Marie and Howard too brought property on Prior Lake in 1958, where the family enjoyed all the water activities. After Howard retired in 1980, Marie and he built a home and moved there permanently. Together, they enjoyed the activities at the Prior Lake V.F.W.
Most of Maries career was being a devoted wife and mother. In her earlier years, Marie worked at Swift and Armor Packing Plant, Western Electric and later at Target. But life for her was about being charitable. Marie volunteered for over 26 years at the Shakopee Thrift Store, also knitting for the needy, lap blankets, hats, scarves, diaper pants, sweaters and more. She also was an extreme gardener and in later years, enjoyed arts, and crafts, playing cards and coloring filled her days.
Marie lived a long full life and now will be missed by her children, Tom, Cathy Paulson, Bill, Lynn (Eric) Tuominen, Dave (Tama), Art (Monica), Annette; grandchildren, Jamie Paulson, Joe (Emily) Ellsworth, Carl (Janet) Ellsworth, Brad Ellsworth, Jon Ellsworth, Phil (Erin) Ellsworth, Britni (Karl) Lane, Nick (Callie) Kieffer, Danyelle (Chad) Flemming, Jessica (Casey) McKone; many great grandchildren and more on the way; other relative and friends.
Preceded in death is her husband, Howard; grandson, Zach Bastyr; siblings, Lawrence (Bonnie) Giguere, Sis (Joe) Okoren, Francis (Jo) Giguere, and Richard (Bernice) Giguere.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home and Cremation,
Prior Lake Chapel, proudly served the Ellsworth family.