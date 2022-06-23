Obituary for Marie J. Kohout

Marie J. Kohout, age 77, of Shakopee, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Marie was born in Shakopee, on February 5, 1945, the daughter of John Kaufhold and Pearl (Burandt). She had a long work career at Dyna-Graphic Corporation, and she loved her job and the people she worked with.
Marie enjoyed her gardens and flowers and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. She was very passionate about her dogs, and she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Kartak and Mark Griep; grandchildren, Cory and Brent Griep; sisters, Cindy Menden-Engel (Bob Engel), and Theresa Niesen (Dan); sister-in-law, Mary Kaufhold; best friend, Ann-Marie King; dogs, Menard, Lola and Andy; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Frank; daughter, Shelly Griep; grandson, Nathan Kartak; father, John Kaufhold; mother and step-father, Pearl and Irvin Menden; brother, Bob Kaufhold.
Private family services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at