Obituary for Marie T. May

Marie Therese May, age 65, of Burnsville, entered eternal life on Monday, June 6, 2023, at her home.
Marie was born on February 14, 1958, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Robert and Suzanne (Pallone) Capella.
Happy, loving, generous, beautiful, and fun. Marie was full of love for her family and friends. She was always planning special activities, crafts, holidays, and joyful things for her children and later her grandchildren. She took joy in creating magical moments for the children in her life. When Marie wasn’t taking care of her grandchildren she was often reading or planning events for her family and friends. Her favorite place to spend time was the zoo.
Marie’s beauty spilled out in the form of beautiful flowers which she displayed at home and in a large garden for many years. She filled her home with smells of sweet cookies and home-made pasta dinners. Her family will always remember her for her beautiful smile and ability to enjoy life even during the toughest of times.
Her legacy will be as a treasured member of our family. Marie is survived by her siblings, Robert (Beth) Capella, Catherine (Doris) Capella, Michael (Stacy) Capella; children, Emilie Peck, Rebecca (Mike) Ricker, Reuben May, Evelyn (Ryan) Hinrichsen; grandchildren, Violet, Calvin, Linus, Diana, Marie Jean, and baby Max; and husband, Harold May; in addition to many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Family was incredibly important to her, and we will remember her as a person who brought incredible joy into our hearts.
Gathering of family of friends Friday, June 23, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
