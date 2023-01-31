Obituary for Marietta A. Straus

Marietta A. Straus, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park.
Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday, February 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.
Marietta Agnes Etter was born November 4, 1938 in the township of Cambria, MN, the daughter of Herbert and Elinor (Geisthardt) Etter. She was baptized in Nicollet County, MN on November 27, 1938 by Rev A.J. Maas. She was confirmed April 6, 1952 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mound, MN by Rev. Weldon Priebe. On April 15, 1967 Marietta was united in marriage to Florian Straus at the parsonage of St. Joseph Church in Waconia.
Marietta retired from JR Clark Co. after 17 years and the Waconia Patriot after 33 years of service. She was loyal, dedicated and thought highly of by all who had the privilege of working with her.
Marietta enjoyed time spent with the many dogs she and Florian shared. After retiring she and Florian delighted in taking many, short, road trips with each other and friends. Marietta treasured spending time with her sister-in-law and all her many nieces and nephews. In her final years, she was blessed doubly with all the great-nieces and nephews.
Marietta was tremendously kind and generous and will be missed deeply by all who loved her.
Marietta was preceded in death by her husband, Florian; parents, Herb and Elinor Etter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Abbie Straus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James Johnson, Joseph and Loretta Straus, Marvin and Beatrice Straus, Calvin Robling; nephews, Thomas Straus, John Robling and Nikolai Johnson-Grushevski, Cliff Christian, Steve Pulkrabek.
Marietta is survived by her loving family: sister, Virginia Johnson; sister-in-law, Margie Robling; nieces and nephews, Sheila Johnson-Grushevski, Kathi and Daryl Blohm, Amy and Mike Wald, Betty Robling, Jim Robling and special friend Joann Wolf, Jane Robling, Jeanne Pulkrabek, Sharon and Mike Hoen; many great and great-great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Cody Lillestol, Daryl Blohm, Mike Wald, James Robling, Nick Robling, Tim Lee, Leon Worm and Jake Robling. Honorary Casket Bearers are Sheila Johnson-Grushevski, Kathy Blohm, Amy Wald, Betty Robling, Jane Robling Jeanne Pulkrabek, Sharon Hoen and Cindy Worm.
