Obituary for Marietta Vohnoutka

Marietta (Pauly) Vohnoutka, age 85, of Pelican Rapids, MN, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence.
Marietta Margaret was born June 2, 1935 on a farm in Sand Creek Township near Jordan, MN, to Lorenz and Margaret (Wick) Pauly. Marietta’s mother died when Marietta was only 13 years old, so Marietta helped raise her four brothers.
On May 4, 1955 Marietta married George Vohnoutka at St. Joe Catholic Church in Jordan. They made their home in Jordan, where Marietta raised 7 children. She worked at Rosemont Aerospace Inc. for 20 years in Burnsville, MN. After their retirement, Marietta and George moved to Pelican Rapids in 2000. George died November 29, 2009.
Marietta was a member of St. Leonard Catholic Church and their ladies aid, former President of V.F.W. Auxiliary, and a member of Red Hats. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball. Marietta spent her time with outdoor activities, flower gardening, and quilting. Marietta was also known for making wedding cakes.
Marietta is survived by her sons: Randy Vohnoutka, Pelican Rapids, MN, Kevin (Holly) Vohnoutka, Detroit Lakes, MN; daughters: Shirley (Tom) Herrmann, Belle Plaine, MN, Debbie (Kevin) Heinrich, Belle Plaine, MN, Sharon (Dave) Thompson, Shakopee, MN, and Gloria (Tom Monnens) Bandy, Jordan, MN; fifteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene (Ruben) Geislinger; brothers: Alcuin (MaryAnn) Pauly, Myron (Debbie) Pauly and Julian (Karen) Pauly; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Ken, great-grandson, Blake Kes, sisters: Geraldine Pieper and Sally Pieper; and brothers: Roland Pauly and Alan Pauly.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leonard Catholic Church, Pelican Rapids, MN, with Father Alan Wielinski officiating.
Interment: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
