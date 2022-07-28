Obituary for Marilyn A. Miller

Marilyn Ann Miller (Botko) passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on July 3, 2022 after fighting Pulmonary Hypertension for eight years.
Marilyn was born on January 12, 1944 in Minneapolis to Louise Botko. She was raised by her Mom and her grandparents, John and Anne Botko. After graduating from Mpls South High School she went on to get her Elementary Education degree from the University of MN in 1966. On August 6, 1966, she married John Miller. They made their home in Prior Lake and pursued their teaching careers where Marilyn taught 5th grade for two years in Prior Lake. After the birth of their first child, Marilyn left teaching to care for and raise their family. Marilyn was a compassionate and loving mother raising four children with John on their hobby farm in rural Prior Lake for 25 years. Upon her children graduating high school, she returned to work at Custom Conference + and then Superior Consulting Services before retirement in 2008.
Knitting, reading, baking, traveling, and caring for her flowers were some of Marilyn’s favorite pastimes. She also loved watching all her grandchildren participate in their activities. Some simple joys of her life were spending time at the cabin on Island Lake and the family vacation to Split Rock Cabins on the North Shore every July. Marilyn displayed patience, selflessness, love, and kindness to everyone around her. Her positive and optimistic spirit remained throughout her long battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Laurie Miller (Prior Lake), Lisa (Eric) Schmid (New Prague); son, Erik Miller (Savage); daughter-in-law, Joy Miller (Shakopee) and her grandchildren, Jeremy Schmid (Eveleth), Alice Schmid (Mankato), Nick, Anna, Maggie and Paige Miller (Shakopee).
Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Botko and son, Bradley Miller.
A colorful and casual Celebration of Life service will be held on August 11 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. A visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. For our relatives and friends who cannot join in person, the service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/_fT1RQ6IzO4. A lunch will immediately follow the service. Urn bearers will be Marilyn’s shining stars, her grandchildren.
If desired, memorials in Marilyn’s name may be given to The Pulmonary Hypertension Association or The American Heart Association.