Obituary for Marilyn E. Hennen

Marilyn E. Hennen, age 69, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Born in Windom, MN, on February 3, 1952, Marilyn was the daughter of Robert and Violet (Lyle) Larson. She was the youngest and only girl with three older brothers in the family. They moved to Montgomery when she was five, and then to Shakopee when she was 11.
Marilyn met her husband while attending Shakopee High School, and married Terry Hennen on April 8, 1972. They had two sons, Bob and Jesse and were blessed with two grandchildren to love and spoil, Amelia and Ryan.
Marilyn and Terry owned the Sports Stop in downtown Shakopee for 35 years. She was also the owner/operator of the Klip and Kurl Beauty Salon.
Having a great love for the outdoors, Marilyn especially loved hunting and fishing with her family. A couple of her favorite trips included a Canadian fly-in fishing trip with her family and buffalo hunt with Terry. Marilyn was also very talented at sewing, quilting, knitting and crafting. Day trips with her best friends for lunch was also a joy to Marilyn.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Terry; sons, Bob (Karen), and Jesse (Kristine Erlandson); grandchildren, Amelia and Ryan; sisters-in-law, Donna Doege, Pat (Fritz) Baenen, Lorraine (Paul) Busse, and Dee Larson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Violet Larson; brothers, Wayne, Stan, and Lloyd Larson; nephew Eric Larson; brothers-in-law, Bill Doege and James Lucius.
Visitation Monday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Funeral Service at 12 PM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Livestreaming of the funeral service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.
