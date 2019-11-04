Obituary for Marilyn J. Claire

Marilyn Janet Claire, age 91, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Waconia, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Castle Ridge Care Center, Eden Prairie.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Saturday, November 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. There will be a private family inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. A special thank you to the Memory Care Units at Auburn Courts, Chaska, Auburn Meadows, Waconia, and Castle Ridge Care Center, Eden Prairie. Also, a thank you to Moments Hospice in Golden Valley.
Marilyn was born June 10, 1928 in Meeker County, MN, to Everett and Lillian (Johnson) Wills, one of five children. Marilyn was born and raised in the Kimball, MN area and in the early 1970’s became a resident of the Waconia/Victoria area. Marilyn and her husband Leon moved to the warmer weather of Phoenix, AZ and after his death she eventually became a resident of Chaska Auburn Courts in 2010. In November 2015 she moved into the Meadows in Waconia and finally resided at Castle Ridge in Eden Prairie. She enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football, and was an avid reader. She loved to travel, cooking, sewing and crafts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon; parents; son, Dennis Borman; and siblings, Ron Wills, Helen Clark, Joanne Cramer and Ramona Johnson.
Survivors include her children, Bruce (Nancy) Borman of Chaska, Donna (Scott) Brown of Mound, Don (Pam) Ostman of Chaska; daughter-in-law, Mary Pat Borman of Shakopee; six grandchildren, Heather (Marty) Sandvig, Heidi (Scott) Millard, David (Jordan) Ostman, Joshua Ostman (fiancee’, Pa Dao Lee), Tony Brown and Bridget Brown; five great grandchildren, Sydney Sandvig, Kenley Sandvig, Kaelyn Millard, Ellie Millard and Hudson Brown; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.