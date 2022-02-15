Obituary for Marilyn K. Loge

Marilyn Kaye (Luckow) Loge, age 85, of Young America, MN, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m., all at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 Co. Rd. 40, Carver, with Pastor Sarah Bunge officiating. The burial will be at the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Marilyn was born March 18, 1936 in Elmore, MN, to Russell and Ruby (Dornbusch) Luckow, one of three children. She graduated from Elmore High School the class of 1954. On February 11, 1955 she married Merlin Loge at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Elmore. They had four children. Marilyn worked at various jobs including Notermann’s Grocery, Victoria, and Minnetonka Labs. She was a current member of East Union Lutheran Church, and former member and Sunday school teacher at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, Chaska and Prince of Peace Church in St. Louis Park.
She enjoyed antiquing, painting, bowling, and especially traveling. Marilyn and Merlin traveled to Europe and loved driving throughout the Western States. She was also a member of the East Union 60’s club.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Holmseth.
Survivors include her loving children, Pam (Tom) Furman of Waconia, Mitch Loge of Shakopee, Robin (Mike) Lenzen of Cologne, and Peggy Loge of Carver; eight grandsons, Nathan Furman, Neil (Trish) Furman, Nick (Julie) Furman, John (Sokkim) Lenzen, Joseph (Rachel) Lenzen, James (Lindzey) Lenzen, Ryan (Baihly) Loge, Adam Loge; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Dale (Gloria) Luckow of Colorado; other relatives and friends.
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska