Obituary for Marilyn K. Mateski

Marilyn Kay Mateski, age 77, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Ferne Mills and sister, Darlene Pearson.
Survived by children, Teresa (Mark) Dooley, Brant (Angie) Mateski, Tim (Jessica) Mateski, Melody (Bryan) Williams; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Les) Anderson, Glennis (Roger) Jorgenson, Susie (Harvey) Lewis, Gordy (Darla) Mills, Sandy Flinn and many nieces and nephews.
Special Thank you to all the staff at Minnesota Masonic Home and Park Nicollet Hospice.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 with visitation one hour prior and luncheon to follow the service at: Washburn-McRevy, 2300 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.