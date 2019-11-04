Obituary for Marilyn L. Schepers

Marilyn Louise (Hilgers) Schepers, age 83, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd Street, Chaska. The visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 4 to 8 p.m., with a Daughters of Isabella Rosary Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m., at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Marilyn was born April 14, 1936 in Cologne, to Leonard and Elizabeth (Wickenhauser) Hilgers, one of six children. She graduated from Central High School in Norwood, in 1954. On June 9, 1956, she married Edward Schepers at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Cologne. They had six children. Marilyn and Ed have been residents of Chaska since 1960, where she has been a very active member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, Homemakers Group, Sewing Guild and assisted with Home Bound Ministries through Guardian Angels. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, reading and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Mark; parents, Elizabeth and Leonard; siblings, Raymond, Eugene, Wilbert, Loretta and Delores.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Edward; children, Lynn (Jay) Soule of Victoria, David (Terry) of Chaska, Daniel (Christine) of Chaska, Mari (Jon) Hentges of Carver, Jane (Mitchell) Dirnberger of Chaska; 18 grandchildren, Ryan Soule, Kristi Soule, Jeff Soule, John Schepers, Sam (Emily) Schepers, Tommy Schepers, Ben Schepers, Tony (Anna) Schepers, Michael (Becky) Schepers, Katie (Tommy) Curry, Kevin Schepers, Holli (Shawn) Riesgraf, Andy Hentges, Brent Hentges, Nick Dirnberger, Jack Dirnberger, Lauren Dirnberger and Ally Dirnberger; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Maren Schepers; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.