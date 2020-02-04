Obituary for Marilyn Nasby

Marilyn Nasby, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2020.
Born to Harold and Sigfried (Kulseth) Johnson on September 4, 1940. Marilyn spent the first five years of her education at rural school moving to Jackson public schools for grades six to twelve. She was active in band, choir, cheerleading and was crowned class homecoming queen.She graduated in 1958. After graduation she attended Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, SD. She was employed by Railway Motors in Fairmont, MN.
On March 25, 1961 she married Mark Nasby at Bethany Lutheran Church in Bergen, MN, the same church where she was baptized and confirmed. Her job and top priority for many years was staying home and raising her four children. She also poured much time into her grandchildren, giving them many special memories of her. She was active in her church teaching Sunday school, pioneer clubs and serving on various committees.
Marilyn was employed by the Scott County Recorders office for 20 years, retiring in 1999. She and Mark then enjoyed many winters in AZ, multiple cruises and trips to Norway and Germany. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She and Mark spent many fall Saturdays at Gopher football games, both home and away. Some of her favorite times were spent at the family cabin on Mille Lacs Lake spending time with her grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mark; children, Philip (Holly), Carla Sollie (Paul), Diane Saba (Mike), Douglas; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; mother, Sigfried Johnson; sisters-in-law, Clarice Nasby, Barb Johnson, Molly (Clem) Grover, and Lynn Wittmeier; brothers-in-law, Lowell Nasby, Dave Hasbargen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Johnson; brothers, Kenneth and Lowell; brother-in-law, Paul Nasby; sisters-in-law, Loy Ann Nasby and Enid Hasbargen; and a niece, Kristin.
All services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 150 - 130th St. W., in Shakopee: Visitation is Thursday, February 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitation is also Friday, February 7 from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Officiating is Pastor Jim Ritter. Interment is Friday 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Jackson, MN.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at