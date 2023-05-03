Obituary for Marilyn R. Proft

Marilyn Rose (Schunk) Proft, age 85, of Jordan, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her home.
As per Marilyn’s request, there will be no formal memorial service, but a private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Marilyn was born on August 6, 1937 in Wabasso, MN, to Leo and Margaret (Fuenffinger) Schunk, one of two children. She was raised in Wabasso and attended school in Franklin, MN. She worked at Hutch Technology in Hutchinson, MN, for 15 years in sales. On February 7, 1997 she married Hans Proft in Chaska.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Hans, son, Scott Anderson, her parents, and brother, John Schunk.
Survivors include her sons, Todd (Vonna) Anderson of Otsego, MI, Mark (Priscilla) Anderson of Van Alstyne, TX; two step-sons, Hal Proft of Carver, Heinz Proft of MA; grandchildren, Whitney and Nicholas Anderson.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.