Obituary for Marion C. Helget

Marion Catherine Helget, age 86, of Shakopee, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Marion was born on April 19, 1935 in East Union, Minnesota the daughter of Charles J. and Irene (Madden) Strobel.
Marion graduated from Good Counsel Academy in Mankato. She then attended Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI earning her Bachelors degree in English and St. Marys University in Winona completing her Master of Religious Education.
She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame - receiving the name Sister Mary Caroline - until 1973. She taught at schools in New Haven, Iowa, Worthington, St Peter (also principal), in MN, and continued professional church ministry in parishes at Montevideo, and Immaculate Conception and Columbia Heights in Fridley. She was proud of her years spent in religious education.
On November 19, 1977 Marion married Myron Martin Helget at Church of St. William in Fridley. Marion and Myron lived in Fridley for over 20 years before moving to Shakopee. Growing up on a farm, she grew to love spending time outdoors, often getting to drive the tractor, riding her horse Pearl, and then later in life enjoying time in her garden tending to her geraniums and multitude of other flowers and plants. She liked to read, sew, play cards, listen to music and dance. She loved her dog, Jip, and more recently their cats Uff Da and Anna.
Marion had a beautiful and bright personality whos laugh would make anyone smile. She was a good listener and appreciative of the strong community around her. Her kind heart will be missed by so many people.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Myron; siblings, Elaine Winter and Don (Betty) Strobel; niece, Cathy Strobel; many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene; siblings, Francis (Bernice) Strobel, Helen (Rubin) Moehring, Jean (John) Leonhardt; brother-in-law, Leonard Winter.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Tuesday, April 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. Private interment St. Pauls Catholic Cemetery, Comfrey, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society, American Kidney Fund, American Heart Association, American Lung Association or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
