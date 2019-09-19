Obituary for Marion J. Colbeck

A private family Celebration of Life will be held.
On April 30, 1924, Marion Joyce was born to Henry and Catherine (Sorrenson) Medill. She was the tenth of eleven children born and raised on the family farm, in Hardwick, MN. Marion graduated from Luverne, MN. She married Leo Colbeck and they were blessed with two children, Larry and Cathy.
Due to Leo’s job, with the phone company, Marion and the family moved to Prior Lake. The Colbeck family enjoyed life on the lake, especially the pontoon rides, before Marion and Leo purchased another home, in Prior Lake. Marion had a long career in the insurance and reality trade. She was part of the successful businesses located in the heart of Prior Lake, of Carpenter-Colbeck Insurance Company and Colbeck-Busse Reality. Marion was also dedicated to her community volunteering with the blood drives.
For over 18 years, Marion and Leo enjoyed summers at the cabin in Dunn Lake, near Spooner, WI and winters in Corpus Christi, TX. After the passing of Leo, Marion kept busy. She found enjoyment in solving crossword puzzles; Marion was such a wordsmith she did them in ink. She loved eating oysters, a tasty cocktail and a good mystery book.
Life for Marion was all about family. She relished being a wife, a mother and an aunt. Becoming a grandma and great grandma was her real joy. Marion made each family visit unique. She always had family favorite foods to be devoured, a special activity or a place to go; everyone was to be happy!
People were always drawn to Marion. She had this wonderful and welcoming personality. Marion loved to engage with people, both professional and personally. She often found herself the go to person for great advice on life. Marion was kind, caring and had a great sense of humor.
Forever loved and forever missed by son, Larry (Colleen) Colbeck; daughter, Cathy Colbeck; grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Colbeck, Zachary Colbeck, Jordan Jones, Whitney Jones; great grandchildren, Colette Colbeck, Kellan Colbeck Aleyah Jones; other relatives and friends.
There welcoming Marion home is her beloved husband, Leo Colbeck; parents, Henry and Catherine Medill and ten siblings and their spouses and son-in-law, Craig Jones.
