Obituary for Marion L. Oldenburg

Marion L. (King) Oldenburg, age 92, of Jordan, entered Gods arms on Thursday evening, October 3, 2019, at Friendship Manor Health Care Center, in Shakopee.
A Christian Funeral will be held Thursday, October 10 at 11 a.m. with a time of gathering two hours prior, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 100 Sixth Street West, Jordan. Pastor Jeremy Glowicki will preside. Marion’s son, Rick will be the urn bearer.
On September 6, 1927, in Minneapolis, Marion LaVaughn was born to Clarence Alfred and Agnes Bertha (Hansen) King. She was the middle child of three, raised in South Minneapolis. As a family, they enjoyed summer lake life, at their cabin on Prior Lake. Marion graduated from Roosevelt High School on January 26, 1945.
While weekending at her parent’s cabin, Marion met her husband, Elmer Butch Herbert Oldenburg. They were married May 29, 1948 at the Pastor’s house of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. In 1951, Marion and Butch moved to Jordan where they raised their ten children, Vickie, Vonnie, Pennie, Sherrie, Rick, Tracie, Trudie, Tammie, Leslie and Guy. Summers were spent swimming and picnicking at Fish Lake and going to cabins up north. Marion was an excellent swimmer and swimming was a big part of their life. Marion and Butch were blessed to be married 65 years, before he passed away on September 5, 2013.
Marion’s focus in life was being a wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and great-great grandma. However, with ten children, Marion often worked outside the home. From 1962 to 1971, she and Butch were owners of the Corner Bar in Jordan. Marion also worked at Preferred Products in Chaska and as a clerk at Jordan Wine and Spirits.
In early years, Marion and Butch loved to go dancing, especially at the Spring Lake Pavilion. After retiring, they relished traveling the United States and Canada. Marion and Butch’s favorite travels were to Alaska, Hawaii and the New England States.
Marion was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid and the VFW 2854 Auxiliary, serving as treasurer for 25 years. Her past times and hobbies were reading excessively, completing the most difficult of crossword puzzles and crocheting beautiful afghans for her many children and grandchildren. Marion enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and spending weekends at Big Butternut Lake, in Luck, WI. Her favorite activity there was telling stories around the campfire with her children and grandchildren.
Forever loved and forever missed by children, Vickie Novak, Vonnie McWilliams, Pennie Mohlin, Sherrie (Harlan) Johnson, Rick Oldenburg, Trudie (Scott) Steiner, Tammie Oldenburg, Leslie Oldenburg, Guy Oldenburg; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother Roger King; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Butch" Oldenburg; daughter, Tracie Pekarna; son-in-law, Edward Novak; parents, Clarence and Agnes; and sister, Delores Borchardt.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Oldenburg family.