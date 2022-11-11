Obituary for Marion L. Stroming

Marion Lois Stroming, (Steinhorst), age 90, of Anoka, entered her heavenly home November 4 .
Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Karl. She is also preceded by her sisters Alice and Mavis.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, C Randy (Linda) Stroming, DeeDee Diann (Duane) Tweeten, Gloria (David) Pautz, Tim (Chris) Stroming, Ted (Corinna) Stroming. She celebrated her 17 grandchildren and spouses, and her 33 great grandchildren. Marion was born in her home in rural Bagley, MN to Meta (Pooch) and Walter Steinhorst, January 31, 1932. She attended Minerva school, then Bagley High School. She completed her education at Normal School in East Grand Forks for teacher training. She taught school for three years in Clear Water County. She married Rev. Karl Stroming June 14, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bagley. Together they served parishes in Ottertail, MN, Fort William Ontario, Canada and Prior Lake.
They were blessed with five children who they brought up in the knowledge and love of Jesus. Over the years of ministry, Marion was active in LWML, taught Sunday School, led childrens choirs and sang in the choir. She also worked in the Prior Lake school system as lunchroom/kitchen support help, then as a special education assistant for 16 years. In 1990, Marion and Karl made a permanent move to their first home on Stocking Lake, Park Rapids, MN. They were involved in the Mantrap Valley Conservation Club, The Lake Association, neighborhood Bible studies, and were active members of First English Church in Dorset. In the last years, she resided at River Oaks/Benedictine Living Center in Anoka and attended Mt Olive Lutheran Church. She was proud to be the mother of the Pastor at Mt Olive Lutheran Church and she attended there until the walk became too difficult to navigate. Marion loved socializing and coffee klatch. She had a gifted green thumb and had a garden at every residence where they lived. You rarely saw her without a book nearby and reading was her passion. She loved music, especially choir music. Her children remember Saturday morning homemade sweet rolls, homemade dresses for high school, a mom who always welcomed anyone into her home and provided a delicious home cooked meal and modeled the gift of hospitality. Marion loved her husband Karl and was his constant support in the ministry they shared throughout the parishes they served. Marion loved Jesus and her trust in her Savior was enduring through all the years of her life.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 21 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 700 Western Street, Anoka. Memorial preferred to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Anoka or to First English Lutheran Church of Dorset. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka 763-421-0220