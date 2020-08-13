Obituary for Marjorie A. Ells

Marjorie Ann Ells, age 88, of Prior Lake, passed at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
A time of gathering held on Monday, August 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake and one hour to the Mass of Christian Burial, on Tuesday, August 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Masks required and social distancing will be maintained. Father Tom Walker will preside, and urn bearers will be Shirley Orth and Nancy Moeller. A private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and distributed in Marges name, by the family.
Louie and Myrtle (Beavens) Christenson proudly announced the birth of Marjorie Ann, on April 19, 1932, in Mankato. She and her sisters, Velma and Fern grew up in Janesville, MN. As a young girl, Marge created lifelong friendships with Betty Goebel and Marilynn Dimmel. Up until recent months, Betty and Marge with their husbands would get together twice a month for lunch and a few card games of 500. Marge graduated from Janesville High School, in 1950, as valedictorian.
Marge met and married Thomas Jewison Cahill, in 1954. They moved to St. Paul, where they welcomed three boys, Dan, Tom, and Tim. Unfortunately, Marge and Tom went their separate ways, in 1963. She found love once again. Marge married Calvin Ferdnen Ells, on October 30, 1965, in Bloomington, where they settled down. Cal welcomed her three boys with open arms. As a family, they spent countless weekends creating fond memories at the cabin in Sauk Centre. In 1976, Marge, Cal and the boys built a home on Prior Lake. It was in 1986, Marge moved into her dream home on the south end of the lake, on Linden Circle. She loved lake life; even thou she did not know how to swim. This dream home allowed for unlimited social gatherings with family and friends, relaxing on the pontoon and enjoying the sunsets. Marge adored this home, as the neighbors made her feel like she was back home in Janesville. Marge and Cal remained on Linden Circle until 2018, when they built their final home on Crown Line Lane.
Most of Marge's career was in administration positions. Working various jobs at first, she spent 20 years at Yellow Freight, in Burnsville. Marge could have retired but accepted a position at Lemke Chiropractor. For the next 15 years, she welcomed the patients for Paul Lemke and Todd Spratt. Marge loved reconnecting with people of the community. In 2012 and age 80, she finally retired her administration skills.
Marge always remained active. Her and Cal loved traveling. They were fortunate to enjoy cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal. Marge and Cal also had excursions on an African Safari and many bus tours, throughout the United States. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting and later crocheting. For Marge's 50th birthday, she received a 1977 Corvette. This car was Marge's pride and joy and she is proud it has remained in the family, yet today. Marge relished decorating the entire house for Christmas and being surrounded by family. Her drink of choice was the Black Russian and could not resist enjoying steak and Lobster, at Outback Restaurant. Marge enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, and she was always a classy dresser, even down to her love of jewelry.
Marge had a strong, yet quiet, Catholic faith. She rarely missed a weekend Mass and loved serving on the Loaves and Fishes Ministry. Marge always found joy in her four-legged friends the Yorkies. She had an acceptable clean and organized home. Marge believed in integrity, she believed in setting goals that could be obtained and believed in surrounding herself with family and friends.
Forever loved and missed by husband, Cal; sons, Dan, Tom, Ted and their families; other relatives and friends.
Marge is preceded in death by parents, Louie and Myrtle; sisters, Velma (Jim) Day and Fern (Marv) Hartwick.
