Obituary for Marjorie J. Hansen

Marjorie Janice (Norman) Hansen, age 88, of Carver, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home.
There will be a private family graveside service at East Union Lutheran Cemetery, Carver.
Marjorie was born on May 30, 1931 in Chaska, to Henry and Emma (Steinhardt) Norman, one of five children. She graduated from Chaska High School, Chaska. She married Robert Hansen on August 8, 1953 and they had three children. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver, and enjoyed reading, dining out, traveling, the Minnesota Twins and spending time with family and friends. She had endured 40 years of various health issues with faithful determination.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (1978), parents and brothers, Harold and Harry Norman.
Survivors include her children, Carol Hansen of Carver, Thomas Hansen of Chaska, John Hansen of Carver; sisters, Lois Peterson of Minnetonka, Beverly Norman of Chaska; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Norman of Excelsior and Lyla Norman of Waconia; many nieces and nephews.
