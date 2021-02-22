Obituary for Marjorie J. Lunning

Marjorie Joan (Ziegler) Lunning, age 89, of Chaska, was called away peacefully to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Benedictine Health Center in Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the Mass, all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Marjorie was born October 22, 1931 in Blue Earth, MN, to Leander and Annetta (Weber) Ziegler, one of nine children. Marjorie has been a resident of Chaska since 1969 and a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Marjorie will be lovingly remembered for her kind heart, sweet smile, love of flowers, bird watching and her devotion to her faith.
She was preceded in death by Gustave Lunning, the love of her life and father of her nine children; her daughter, Linda (Gene) Tolzmann; son, David Lunning; daughter, Denise Conlin; son-in-law, Dennis Thompson; her parents, Leander and Annetta Ziegler; grandson, Gilbert Jr.; great grandson, Toriano; three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her loving children, Gilbert Lunning of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy (Rick) Garlock of Prior Lake, Patrice Thompson of Minneapolis, Steve Lunning (Patt Schindledecker) of Shakopee, Sherry Lunning of Chaska and Carla (Michael) Fagel of Burnsville; 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sisters, Carol, Lee Ann and Sandra; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.