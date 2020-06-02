Obituary for Marjorie Johnson

Marjorie (Marj) Johnson, age 76, of Delano and Lincoln, NE, passed away Saturday, May 30 in Waconia.
Marj was born on December 23, 1943 in Beatrice, NE, to Ufke and Minnie Johnson and was the youngest of three children.
Marj was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High school and a licensed beautician. She worked at Golds department store and later as a claims adjuster for Bankers Life in Lincoln. She loved cooking and attended Southeast Community College for food service management while working for Lincoln Public Schools (Robin Mickle Middle School Cafeteria), Hy-Vee Deli, Sigma Nu Fraternity, and later the Target Deli in Chaska. She loved being a mom and an Air Force wife, painting and making ceramics, swimming in the ocean, dining out (Red Lobster), sewing, Husker football, gardening, music, animals, jewelry, her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a tenacious, resilient, stubborn, and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Gary) Lane of Carver and Melissa Borman of Minneapolis; nieces, Chris Adamek of Lincoln, NE, Angie Kitchen of Ceresco, NE, Catherine Kaczmar of Farmington, MI, Merrily Seranian of Royal Oak, MI; nephew, Michael Cutsor of Lincoln, NE and grandchildren, Zachary and Jocelyn Lane of Carver.
Marj was preceded in death by her parents, Ufke and Minnie Johnson; her brother, William (Bill) Johnson, her sister, Delores Cutsor, both of Lincoln; and niece, Lori Chauvin of Key West, FL.
Cremation arrangements are with Cremation Society of Minnesota, Edina. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lincoln, NE. Memorials can be mailed to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf 1600 Bavaria Road Chaska, MN 55318 or contributed online at www.BountifulBasketFoodShelf.org.
Thank you to everyone that helped us care for our Mom. You gave us strength and helped to make her time here more loving and enjoyable.