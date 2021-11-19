Obituary for Marjory A. Klatt

Marjory A. Klatt, age 91, of Waconia, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Good Samaritan in Waconia.
A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, November 24 at 11 a.m. at Lake Auburn Moravian Church (7460 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Rev. Richard Newswanger was officiant. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.
The YouTube link for the service is: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=lake+auburn+moravian+church. If you would prefer to listen to the service from the parking lot at the church, you can tune in on FM station, 87.9.
Marjory A. Klatt was born August 27, 1930 in Victoria the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Wolff) Goldschmidt. On May 17, 1949 Marjory was united in marriage to Karl Klatt at Lake Auburn Moravian Church in Victoria with Rev. Spliess as officiant.
For much of her life, Marjory lived on a farm just outside of Waconia with her husband Karl. Along with all the farming duties, she always enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking while living there. After their farming days, Marjory and Karl built and lived in a home near that same property by the farm. After many years of living there, they made the decision to move out to Buffalo Minnesota to be closer to their daughter Kathleen, Son-In-Law Richard and grandchildren Amy and Adam. She truly cherished the extra time she had with her grandchildren and made many new friends through apartment living.
Marjory also loved traveling with Karl in their motorhome. They traveled the U.S. in their RV, visiting friends throughout the country. These were friends that they met on an Alaskan RV tour. Later in life Marjory moved back to Waconia, where she flourished at Westview and regularly attended programs and exercise classes. She especially enjoyed art classes. She discovered an artistic talent which turned her apartment into an art gallery.
Wherever she went, Marjory made new friends easily and until the last several months she remained active at Westview. Her favorite activity was playing 500 with her friends there.
Marjory was preceded in death by her husband, Karl; daughter, Kathleen Peterson; parents, Harold and Evelyn Goldschmidt; sister, Lillian (Marvin) Reich.
Marjory is survived by her loving family: son-in-law, Richard Peterson of Plymouth; grandchildren, Amy Leigh Peterson, Adam Karl (Nikki) Oie; great-granddaughter, Maeve Oie; sister-in-law, Lorraine Klatt of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com