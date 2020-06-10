Obituary for Mark A. Smith

Mark Allen Smith, age 62, of West Jordan, UT (formally of Prior Lake) passed away on May 25.

Working in Utah for Johnson Controls, Mark and Jamie Oliver started O&S Controls. After many successful years they closed their business. Jamie and his family have remained close friends. Mark was a kind gentle soul and was loved by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Dorothy Smith.

Survived by brother, Gregory (Jane); sister, Christine (Bud); nieces, Jacque Bowen (Curt), Erin Clark (Trent), Nicole Schoenecker (Paul) and nephew, Jacob Blanchette (Laura).

A private family gathering will be held to honor Mark’s memory.

