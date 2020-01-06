Obituary for Mark D. Anderson

Mark D. Anderson, age 57, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina.
A Celebration of Life honoring Mark will be held on Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m., with a time of gathering starting at 12 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee. Jean Breeggemann will lead the celebration.
Mark Daniel was born on March 4, 1962, in Langdon, ND. He was the third of four children to Virgil and Arlene (Bergland) Anderson. Mark grew up in Langdon and in Bowbells, ND, before his family moved to Fargo, ND. Mark always had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. Mark especially loved helping in the vegetable garden and exploring at his grandparents’ farm in Hitterdal, MN. The Anderson family had many great adventures in the station wagon, traveling all over the U.S. Mark was a proud graduate of the Class of 1980, from Fargo North High School, where he played football.
Mark continued his love of football and played center for the next four years at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. In 1981, his team was the NAIA Division II Football National Champions. Mark graduated in 1984, with degrees in Business Administration and Political Science. He worked various jobs in the car business before finding his true niche as an attorney. In 1996, Mark graduated from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul and became a licensed attorney. He practiced law in Burnsville for 16 years. In 2012, Mark and his daughter Christine joined forces and opened their firm Anderson and Anderson in Prior Lake. He was a member of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce and the MN State Bar Association.
If there was one defining characteristic of Mark, it was that he was the ultimate family man. While in college, Mark took an interest in the young woman, Jerrilee Kaye Christianson. They started dating and on August 11, 1984, in Pelican Rapids, MN, Mark and Jeri tied the knot. They first moved to St. Paul, then to Burnsville where they lived for 17 years, then to Shakopee in 2004. Mark and Jeri were blessed with four precious children, Christine, Alexandra, Samuel and Emma. The Anderson family did everything together: traveling, camping, hiking, tennis, swimming, kayaking, snow shoeing, ice fishing and biking. He especially enjoyed all the holidays, spending time by the pool, grilling and playing highly competitive yard and board games. He was a proud papa to Griffin and he loved their time together fishing, telling stories, playing guitar and drawing on the white board at the law office. He was greatly looking forward to his second grandson’s arrival in April.
Mark made the most of his amazing, yet short life. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, camping, golfing, tennis, being outside, coaching his kids’ sports teams, keeping up with politics and working on projects around the house. Mark was known as “Handy Andy” because he was always fixing something at home or for one of his kids and could always be spotted in the garage with a tool in hand or working around the yard. Mark was dependable, generous, kind, intelligent and loyal. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his one-liners and goofy songs and dances. He appeared tough on the outside but he truly had a heart of gold.
The legacy of Mark Daniel Anderson will now live on in the hearts of those he loved the most, wife of 35 years, Jerrilee; children, Christine (Tim) Anderson, Alexandra Anderson, Samuel Anderson, Emma Anderson; grandson, Griffin Anderson and another grandson due this April; mother, Arlene (Jay) Feight; siblings, Scott (Colleen) Anderson, Kevin (Jennifer) Anderson, Julie (Carol Rue) Anderson; nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
There to greet Mark home in heaven is his father, Virgil Anderson, and grandparents.
