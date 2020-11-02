Obituary for Mark F. Halloran

Mark Fredrick Halloran, age 78, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. Due to Covid19 concerns, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. The inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Belle Plaine.
Mark was born on January 10, 1942 in St. Thomas, MN, the youngest of two children to Dennis and Esther (Manke) Halloran. He was baptized and confirmed at the Catholic Church in St. Thomas and graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1959. On August 10, 1963 Mark married Joan Ciminski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. They had three children. Mark was proprietor of Appliance Service and Sales in Chaska from 1977 to 2000. He was a loyal member of the Chaska Fire Department for 20 years. He loved fishing and was very innovative and had a creative mind.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joan; children, James (Holly) of Chaska, Sheila (Steve) Donovan of Shakopee, Shelley (Chad) Ellingson of Brownton; seven granddaughters, Katie (Eric), Kristen (Shawn), Jessica (Cody), Joleen (Zack), Melanie (William), Emilee and Ella; 4 great grandchildren, Marlee, Brock, Hannah and Madelyn; sister, Colleen (John) Lepak of St. Paul; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.