Obituary for Mark J. Grommesch

Mark Joseph Grommesch, age 49, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by family after a 2 ½ year gallant fight with cancer.
James and Teresa (Kerber) Grommesch welcomed their baby on June 5, 1971, in Shakopee. They lived in Marystown where Mark was turned into his six sisters human doll. He was the prince of the family and loved every bit of the attention.
Mark attended Shakopee Area Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Shakopee High School in 1989. Football was his passion, and he was proud to be a Shakopee Indian. Mark attended Bemidji State University and played on the football team as a Bemidji Beaver. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communications, and we all know he earned his masters degree in the gift of gab throughout the rest of his life.
Moving back to Shakopee he started working in the electronics department at Sears in the Ridgedale Mall where he bought a watch from Amanda. Their love grew and the adventures began. Mark and Amanda Castle were united in marriage on April 7, 2001 in Saint Mary of the Purification of Marystown Catholic Church followed by the biggest dance party.
They immediately began a family celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the hospital with a two-day old baby boy, welcoming Brady James followed by Cody Adam and then Hunter Joseph to complete their family. He loved his wife with passion and was so proud to be a dad to his three boys that are growing into fine gentleman.
Mark was a Territory Manager for Prince Corporation for 13+ years. He was proud of his job and enjoyed building relationships with his customers and co-workers. He was often referred to as Prince Mark.
Mark loved hunting and the comradery with the guys. He liked to play games and loved his poker nights. He enjoyed watching and playing sports. He was proud to be a coach and on the board of the Shakopee Youth Football Association. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Purification Church in Marystown. He & Amanda played sand volleyball for 25+ years. Their family loves adventure including camping and cabins and their favorite day of the year is at the Minnesota State Fair!
Mark built impactful relationships every day of his life. He had the biggest smile and an even bigger heart. He genuinely cared about how you were doing and what you were up to, and if you were doing something fun, he wanted to go along.
Mark was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma cancer in August 2018. His last moments reflected his life surrounded by family and friends. The gentle giant left us too soon, but we will carry on his legacy of spending time with people while doing something fun!
Heart broken by his passing include his spouse of 20 years, Amanda Grommesch; sons; Brady (19); Cody (18); and Hunter (16). Sisters; Kathy and Ken VonBank, Laurie & Dave Krohn, Kristy & Neal Holland, Julie andTom Johnson, Linda and Tim Guimond, and Denise and Jay Scherer, 21 nieces and nephews, 35+ great nieces and nephews. In-Laws, Deb and Gerry Hess and Al and Sue Castle, brother-in-law, Luke and Shannon Castle, niece and nephew, and countless friends.
On behalf of our family, we would like to thank you for the stories, kind words, prayers, and blessings that you have gifted our family.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 14 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, April 14 at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. **A SignUp Genius link will be posted on the McNearney-Schmidt website for those wanting to attend Mass - sign up will be required due to limited seating. Livestreaming will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment St. Marys of Marystown Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
