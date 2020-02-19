Obituary for Mark P. McCarter

Mark Patrick McCarter, age 72, of Savage, quietly passed away in his home on January 31, after a long illness. His wife, Marilyn, son, Matthew, and brother-in-law, Steve Zajicek, were at his bedside.
Mark was born on December 23, 1947 in Bemidji, MN. By the early 1950s, his family had moved to Rochester, MN, where he grew up, graduated from Lourdes High School, and then attended St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO and the University of MN. Mark was a historian and mechanical engineer by avocation and a voracious reader. He also loved being a journeyman ironworker, and worked in the trade for 30 years. He owned his own company for a while called Structural Services. He worked on many commercial buildings, bridges, and power plants in the Twin Cities and in greater Minnesota: IDS building, Piper Jaffrey, 3M, International Market Square, Lutheran Brotherhood, Pilsbury Tower, Brown & Bigelow, Target Plaza South, U of M Law School, the Humphrey Dome, Minneapolis skyways, Lafayette bridge, Fairview and United Hospitals, the Ford plant, and St. Thomas University to name a few.
He married Marilyn Helen Zajicek in 1969, whom he deeply loved til the day he died. They had a son, Matthew, in 1970, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June of 2019.
Mark was a dynamic and large presence in his family, and an incurable romantic who stole his wife's heart during the summer of 1967 - the Summer of Love. Marilyn brought him home, a handsome stranger who never left her. She gave him a crystal ice palace, quite small, a sweater - cherry red, and a jar full of honey. He gave her a son, an imaginary grove of walnut trees, and a make believe life fantasy. Marilyn painted the man, the boy, and herself over and over again. She took lots of pictures—just so that she could believe the reality of the make believe.
Mark will be loved forever and terribly missed. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Matthew (Dana) McCarter; grandchildren, Kaleb, Brianna, and Kathryn, all of Fairbanks, AK; brother, Jerome, of St. Cloud.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorraine; siblings, Diana, Janet, John Michael, Kevin, and David.
A memorial and celebration of Mark's life will be held this summer, 2020.