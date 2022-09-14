Obituary for Mark P. Olk

Mark P. Olk, age 66, of Watertown, died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Mark was born September 29, 1955 in Minneapolis, to Edwin and Marcella (Neumann) Olk, one of five children. He attended Minnetonka High School and later worked as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering with projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dennis and David. Survivors include his sister, Cheryl Olk of Chaska and brother, Daryl of Cologne.
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska