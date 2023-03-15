Obituary for Mark R. Erickson

Mark R. Erickson, age 66, of Prior Lake, passed away on March 11, 2023 at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee.
A Time of Gathering will be held at Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St.) on Monday, March 20 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A Memorial Service for Mark will begin at 5:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in Marks honor at a later date.
On July 9, 1956, Carl and Jean Erickson were blessed with the birth of their son Mark. Once they left the hospital, he was brought back to the familys home in Holbrook, MA. This is where he would spend his early years. From a young age, Mark had a love for the sport of hockey. He and his friends would spend all winter playing on the ice. When the seasons would change and the ice would melt, Mark and his family spent their summers in Cape Cod.
Following his high school years, Mark traveled to Chicago to go to baking school. Once his schooling was done there, he moved to Atlanta where he would meet the love of his life. Mark was going to the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game with one of his buddies. His friend also invited one of his work friends; her name was Pat. Once the game started, they found their seats and were sitting near each other. The in-stadium camera was moving through the crowd and stopped where the friend group was sitting. Mark pulled Pat over to his seat and the rest is history. The pair were married on August 12, 1979.
Mark and Pat expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Brandy and their son Sean. The kids spent most of their childhood growing up in St. Louis. Mark got to share his love of sports and being outdoors with his children. Both kids were heavily involved with sports. From softball to hockey, he watched his kids play it all. When the kids werent competing, the family enjoyed taking vacations together. Trips to Disney World and ski trips to Montana were some of their favorites. One of the great joys of Marks life was becoming a grandpa. He loved to spend time with them. He could be teaching both grandchildren how to play hockey and ski or spending special time with his grandson while golfing and making fairy houses with his granddaughter.
Mark spent most of his career working in the bakery industry. He spent time working for Sanders, A & P, Supervalu, Pillsbury and General Mills mostly in their sales departments. Having gained all of this knowledge from his work history, he opened his own business, Creative Occasions, in 2002. He would later sell the business and officially retire for the third time in 2021.
When he wasnt working, Mark enjoyed being outdoors. In the summertime, Mark could be found on the golf course or on the boat. In the winter, he loved to spend time skiing with his family and friends. No matter the season, Mark always had his jug of wine and a Jimmy Buffet playlist ready to go.
A selfless man with a heart of gold, Mark will be missed and remembered always by his wife, Pat Erickson; children, Brandy (Josh) Rife and Sean (Lexi Alfsen) Erickson; grandkids, Brayden Foy and Peyton Rife; other loving relatives & many dear friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his loving parents, Carl & Jean Erickson.
