Obituary for Mark R. Hagen

Mark Richard Hagen, age 52, of Chaska, died tragically on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held on Monday, July 25, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Mark was born on December 28, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Richard and Karen (Hegland) Hagen, one of two sons. He graduated from Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka, in 1988 and then went on to receive a bachelor of science degree in economics at Gustavus Adolphus College in 1991. On February 27, 1993 he married his high school sweetheart, Deana Blessing in Minnetonka. They had four children. Mark had worked as a reinsurance broker for over 30 years, working last for Guy Carpenter. His passion was snowmobiling, and he also enjoyed golfing, dirt biking and being with his family and friends. Being around Mark lifted you up. He had a fun personality, great sense of humor and a kind heart. He enjoyed coaching his kid's basketball and baseball teams. Loved spending time at the cabin and was always up for going to town for a Final Final.
Survivors include his wife, Deana; children, Brendan, Lauren, Morgan and Griffin, all of Chaska; parents, Richard and Karen Hagen of Minnetonka; brother, Daniel (Jan) Hagen of Wheaton, IL; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.